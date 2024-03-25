StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Get Macy's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on M

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE:M opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.