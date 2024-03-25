Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NYSE WOR opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.39. Worthington Enterprises has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Worthington Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 41.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

