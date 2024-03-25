VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.