SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SSY opened at $0.75 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

