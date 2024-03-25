Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.70 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.