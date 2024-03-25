TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $384,370.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Williams sold 11,553 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $238,222.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,949 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $384,370.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 30.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,305,000 after buying an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 208,379 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 294,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 482.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 755,214 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

