Head to Head Contrast: Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) and LendingClub (NYSE:LC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bread Financial and LendingClub, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 4 7 1 0 1.75 LendingClub 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bread Financial currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.66%. LendingClub has a consensus price target of $11.08, suggesting a potential upside of 31.01%. Given LendingClub’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LendingClub is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 13.87% 26.24% 3.34% LendingClub 4.50% 3.21% 0.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Bread Financial and LendingClub’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

99.5% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of LendingClub shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of LendingClub shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bread Financial has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingClub has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bread Financial and LendingClub’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $5.17 billion 0.34 $718.00 million $14.32 2.49 LendingClub $864.62 million 1.08 $38.94 million $0.36 23.50

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than LendingClub. Bread Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LendingClub, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs, and installment loans and split-pay products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products. It offers its products under the Bread CashbackTM, Bread PayTM, and Bread SavingsTM brands. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans. In addition, it operates an online lending marketplace platform. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

