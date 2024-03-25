Reviewing Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) & Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT)

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) and Flexpoint Sensor Systems (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Garmin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Flexpoint Sensor Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Garmin and Flexpoint Sensor Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 6 0 1 2.29 Flexpoint Sensor Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Garmin currently has a consensus target price of $131.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.72%. Given Garmin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Garmin is more favorable than Flexpoint Sensor Systems.

This table compares Garmin and Flexpoint Sensor Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $5.23 billion 5.40 $1.29 billion $6.71 21.95 Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -0.33

Garmin has higher revenue and earnings than Flexpoint Sensor Systems. Flexpoint Sensor Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garmin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and Flexpoint Sensor Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 24.67% 16.60% 13.36% Flexpoint Sensor Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Garmin beats Flexpoint Sensor Systems on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform. The company's Outdoor segment offers adventure watches, outdoor handhelds and satellite communicators, golf devices, consumer automotive devices, and dog devices, as well as InReach and Gramin response communication device. Its Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets various aircraft avionics solutions, including integrated flight decks, electronic flight displays and instrumentation, navigation and communication products, automatic flight control systems and safety-enhancing technologies, audio control systems, engine indication systems, traffic awareness and avoidance solutions, ADS-B and transponders, weather information and avoidance solutions, datalink and connectivity solutions, and various services. The company's Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fishfinders, sonar products, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays and sensors, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, audio products and accessories, digital switching products, and trolling motors. Its Auto segment offers embedded domain controllers and infotainment units; and software, map database, cameras, wearables, and automotive solutions. The company sells its products through independent retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as online webshop. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells bend sensor technology and products using its patented Bend Sensor flexible potentiometer technology. The company's Bend Sensor technology is a flexible potentiometer bend sensor product consisting of a coated substrate, such as plastic that changes electrical conductivity as it is bent in a consistent manner. It provides automotive products; glove systems for medical, gaming, and virtual reality segments, as well as health rehabilitation, unmanned systems control, smartphone interaction, and professional training applications; emergency vehicles; swell sensors; and monitoring systems. The company also offers products for use medical devices, such as disposable colonoscopes and other medical devices; flow control and shoes applications; and other applications that include industrial control systems, medical equipment and instrumentation, computer peripherals, automotive transmission equipment, commercial vending equipment, and other devices. It sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, manufacturers, or distributors worldwide. The company was formerly known as Micropoint, Inc. and changed its name to Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. in July 1999. Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in West Jordan, Utah.

