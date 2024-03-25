Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.25 on Friday. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Remark by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

