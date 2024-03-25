Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $166.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.40. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $147.01 and a one year high of $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $358.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.