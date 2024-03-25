Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ HIFS opened at $166.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.40. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $147.01 and a one year high of $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $358.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.01.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings
About Hingham Institution for Savings
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hingham Institution for Savings
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.