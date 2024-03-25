Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.31 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $522,480.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

