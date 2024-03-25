EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. Equities research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EMCORE by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

