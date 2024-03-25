EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
EMCORE Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.95. EMCORE has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 67.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. Equities research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of EMCORE
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.
