The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of The Dixie Group stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Trading of The Dixie Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

