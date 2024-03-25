ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CLIR opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $38.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.02. ClearSign Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.