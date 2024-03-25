Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
BIDU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 24.0% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 347,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
