Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.08.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $78.17 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $75.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

