HC Wainwright Boosts NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target to $8.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. NextCure has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NextCure by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NextCure by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

