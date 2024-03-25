HC Wainwright Boosts NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target to $8.00

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in NextCure by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in NextCure by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NextCure by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.
