StockNews.com Lowers Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $268.52 on Thursday. Nordson has a 1-year low of $204.60 and a 1-year high of $275.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.09 and a 200-day moving average of $243.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,856.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total value of $303,407.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,709.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,313 shares of company stock worth $1,347,427 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nordson by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,633,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nordson by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Nordson by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 124,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,605 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Nordson by 1,500.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 60,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 57,065 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Nordson by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

