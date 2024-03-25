Stifel Nicolaus Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $140.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,559,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

