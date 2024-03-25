Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.70. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $24,036,891. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,833,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $737,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 492.3% in the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $599,203,000 after purchasing an additional 927,302 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 95,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 47,105 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.