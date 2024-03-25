Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MU. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

MU stock opened at $110.21 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

