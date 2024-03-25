ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 40.0 %

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $540,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 49,706 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

