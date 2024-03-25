HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 6.2 %

ANIX opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.85. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Amit Kumar bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Arnold M. Baskies acquired 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Anixa Biosciences by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

