Sadot Group’s (SDOT) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Sadot Group Stock Down 12.0 %

SDOT stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Sadot Group has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Institutional Trading of Sadot Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sadot Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sadot Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sadot Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

