S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Up 0.2 %

SANW opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. On average, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth $164,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Stories

