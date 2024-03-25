S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
SANW opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. On average, research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
