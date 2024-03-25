StockNews.com Upgrades REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, March 11th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $21.78 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $967.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,115 shares of company stock worth $1,927,372. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

