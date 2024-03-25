Pyxis Oncology’s (PYXS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

PYXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pyxis Oncology from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Pyxis Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 166,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter worth about $2,298,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

