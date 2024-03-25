PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $178.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $164.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.85.

Get PDD alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PDD

PDD Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

PDD stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. PDD has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $162.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PDD by 38.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,101,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637,418 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in PDD by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 297,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 45.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,337,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,154,000 after acquiring an additional 417,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.