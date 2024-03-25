Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.57 and a fifty-two week high of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,509,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,509,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,957 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

