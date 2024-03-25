Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 20.3 %

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $11.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $644.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.25. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

