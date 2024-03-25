ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.