Synopsys’ (SNPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $660.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $594.20 on Friday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $556.82 and a 200-day moving average of $520.02. The company has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

