Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $314,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 214,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,055,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,414,346. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 21.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

