Citigroup Raises Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $17.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRAD. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,492,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 830,887 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sportradar Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.