TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.78. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 470.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

