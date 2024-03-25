Piper Sandler Cuts TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target to $12.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of TELA stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.97. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 38,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 8,294.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

