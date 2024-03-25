Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Tuniu Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of TOUR stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tuniu has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Tuniu by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 139,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 127,806 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 117.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tuniu by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares in the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

