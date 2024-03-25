Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSHA. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.57.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.
Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.
