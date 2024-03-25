Tyra Biosciences’ (TYRA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TYRA. Bank of America lowered Tyra Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $878.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. Tyra Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $173,428.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,194,426.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $298,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

