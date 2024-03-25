StockNews.com Lowers WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

WAFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.50.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. WaFd has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.84.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. WaFd had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. WaFd’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WaFd will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaFd

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in WaFd during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WaFd during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WaFd by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in WaFd by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

