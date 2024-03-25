AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Raised to $190.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.71.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $178.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,236 shares of company stock worth $68,230,547 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

