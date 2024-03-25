CIBC Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$89.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$86.77.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATD

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$77.90 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$63.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$77.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.