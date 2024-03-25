Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

ASO opened at $64.11 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

