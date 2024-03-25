Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $96.29 and a 12-month high of $181.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.49.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

