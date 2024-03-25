StockNews.com Upgrades Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) to “Hold”

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Artesian Resources Trading Down 0.6 %
Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Artesian Resources by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 257,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 162,092 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 21.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Artesian Resources Company Profile
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
