Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,700.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,405.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,230.18.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,353.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $627.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,258.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,054.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,387,692 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,347,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,386,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,798 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.