StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of AIRT opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Air T has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

Institutional Trading of Air T

Air T Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Air T by 11,365.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

