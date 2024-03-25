StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of AIRT opened at $20.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Air T has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
