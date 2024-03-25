Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACET. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACET

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $179.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 3,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adicet Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 80.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 287.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 114.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.