Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $27.70 on Friday. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $381.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.37. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,690,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 87,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,840,000 after buying an additional 82,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 68,444 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

