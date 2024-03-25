Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Hostelworld Group Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of LON HSW opened at GBX 155.50 ($1.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.33. The firm has a market cap of £192.26 million, a PE ratio of -2,221.43 and a beta of 1.98. Hostelworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 173.50 ($2.21).
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
